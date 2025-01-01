Valentine's Love Shack Resin Sculpted Glass Dab Rig - 4.5" / 14mm F 💘🏠

Celebrate love and creativity with our Valentine's Love Shack Resin Sculpted Glass Dab Rig. This unique piece combines functionality with a playful design, making it the perfect addition to your collection or an exceptional gift for that special someone. 💨🎁



💡 Compact Design: Standing at just 4.5 inches tall, this dab rig is ideal for both display and convenience.

🏡 Novelty Appeal: Featuring a charming love house shape, it adds a delightful touch to any smoking experience.

🎨 Stunning 3D Artwork: The intricately painted Love Shack design showcases vibrant details that are sure to catch the eye.

🌟 Glow-in-the-Dark Accents: Enhance your sessions with unique glow-in-the-dark features that bring a whimsical touch to your setup.

🔬 Quality Construction: Made from durable borosilicate glass, this rig is built to last while providing a smooth smoking experience.

🔥 Functional Features: The included 14mm male quartz banger ensures optimal heat retention and flavor, while the fixed downstem and angled mouthpiece promote comfortable use.



Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day or just want to express your love for great craftsmanship, the Valentine's Love Shack Resin Sculpted Glass Dab Rig is a perfect choice. 💝 Get ready to elevate your experience! 💨✨

