🖤💋 Vamp My Bud Vase® - A Roaring 20’s Revival 💋🖤

Step into the glamorous world of Prohibition, Flappers, and Art Deco elegance with the Vamp My Bud Vase®. This stunning black porcelain vase, adorned with a gold 'Leaf' pattern and sleek handles, is an ode to female empowerment and timeless sophistication. 🖤✨



Channel your inner Zelda Fitzgerald and relive the roaring 20’s—this time, even better than the last! Whether you’re drawn to its mystique, vintage charm, or pure functionality, Vamp is the ultimate statement piece for both display and discreet use.



🔥 Features & Design

✔️ Elegant Art Deco-Inspired Black Porcelain – Timeless glossy black with a striking gold ‘Leaf’ pattern for a vintage aesthetic. 🎭

✔️ Fabulous Red Lips & Lipstick Rhinestone Stud Earrings – Adds a playful, sultry touch to this glamorous piece. 💋

✔️ Ostrich Feather Amulet – A nod to Roaring 20’s luxury and charm. 🪶

✔️ Cloisonné Logo Poker – Stylish, durable, and functional for easy cleaning. 🎯

✔️ Fixed Downstem & Black Glass Bubble Bowl – Sleek and effortless, offering a smooth smoking experience. 💨

✔️ Perfect for Display & Discreet Use – A sophisticated piece of art that doubles as a functional smoking accessory. 🏡✨



📏 Dimensions & What’s Included

Vamp Vase – H: 7.5 inches | W: 2.5 inches 📏

Vamp Custom Slide – 9mm Black Bubble Bowl (3.25") 🖤🔥

Fixed Downstem 🛠️

Cloisonné Logo Poker 🎯

Ostrich Feather Amulet 🪶

My Bud Vase® Tag & Certificate of Authenticity ✅

