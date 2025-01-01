🔥 Vitae Glass 16" Alpha Bong | Effortless & Smooth Hits 💨

Experience the perfect fusion of classic beaker design & modern innovation with the Hourglass Alpha. Whether you're a bong novice or a seasoned connoisseur, this timeless piece delivers smooth, cool, & strong hits every time! 🌿🔥



🌟 Key Features:

✔️ Effortless Cleaning – Detachable design for easy maintenance & longevity 🧼✅.

✔️ Smooth Draw – Minimalistic design ensures an effortless inhale 💨😌.

✔️ Cool Hits – Hourglass ice catcher for ultra-smooth, chilled rips ❄️🔥.

✔️ Premium Craftsmanship – Laboratory-grade borosilicate glass for durability & clarity 💎.

✔️ Reinforced 20mm Thick Base – Built for stability & resistance against minor accidents 🏆.



📏 Specs:

✔️ Glass Thickness: 5mm 📏

✔️ Base Thickness: Reinforced 20mm 💎

✔️ Total Height: 16" (40cm) 📐

✔️ Total Volume: 28.5 fl oz (830ml) 🌊

✔️ Joint Size: 18mm 🌿

✔️ Bowl Size: 14mm 🍁



🎁 What's Included:

✔️ 1 x Classic Beaker Base 🏆

✔️ 1 x Hourglass Mouthpiece 💨

✔️ 1 x Connector Ring (Color of Your Choice) 🎨

✔️ 1 x Slitted Downstem 🔥

✔️ 1 x Leaf Bowl 🍁

✔️ 1 x Set of Cleaning Caps & Cork Cleaning Plugs 🧼

✔️ 1 x Custom Cut Foam Boxes for Secure Storage 📦



💧 Water Level Guide:

✅ Fill the base 1-2 inches above the downstem for a personalized smoke chamber size & optimal filtration 💨💧.



🌍 Eco-Friendly & Carbon Neutral ♻️

🌱 With every purchase, two trees are planted through Onetreeplanted.org 🌳.

📦 Shipping is carbon neutral & all packaging is made from recycled materials – and it's recyclable! ✅



💨 Upgrade your smoking experience with the Vitae Glass 16" Alpha Bong! 🌿🔥

