πŸ”₯ Vitae Glass 16" T.H.C Bong (Triple Honey Comb) | Unmatched Smoothness πŸ’¨

Elevate your smoking experience with the Vitae Glass 16" T.H.C Bong, featuring a Triple Honeycomb Disc Perc and a sleek Hourglass Mouthpiece. This isn't just any straight tube – it's a game-changer in smoke filtration & cooling. 🌬️πŸ”₯



🌟 Key Features:

βœ”οΈ Triple Honeycomb Disc Percs – Maximum filtration for ultra-smooth hits πŸŒΏπŸ’¨.

βœ”οΈ Hourglass Mouthpiece – Built-in ice catcher for cool, crisp rips ❄️πŸ”₯.

βœ”οΈ Premium Quality – Crafted from 5mm laboratory-grade borosilicate glass for long-lasting durability πŸ’Ž.

βœ”οΈ Reinforced 20mm Thick Base – Exceptional stability to prevent tipping πŸ†.

βœ”οΈ Odor & Residue Resistant – Non-porous glass ensures a pure & clean smoking experience 🧼.

βœ”οΈ Perfect Size – 16" tall (40cm) | 14.5 fl oz (430ml) – ideal for all smokers πŸš€.



🎁 What’s Included:

βœ”οΈ 1 x Tri-Comb Base πŸ”₯

βœ”οΈ 1 x Hourglass Mouthpiece ❄️

βœ”οΈ 1 x Connector Ring (Color of Your Choice) 🎨

βœ”οΈ 1 x Leaf Bowl 🍁

βœ”οΈ 1 x Set of Cleaning Caps & Plugs 🧼

βœ”οΈ 1 x Custom Cut Foam Boxes for Safe Storage πŸ“¦



πŸ’° Total Value: $270 – Exceptional Quality & Unbeatable Satisfaction! πŸ†



πŸ’§ Water Level Guide:

✠Fill the base 1-2 inches above the honeycomb percs for optimal smoke cooling & filtration πŸ’¨πŸ’¦.



🌍 Eco-Friendly & Carbon Neutral ♻️

🌱 With every purchase, two trees are planted through Onetreeplanted.org 🌳.

πŸ“¦ Shipping is carbon neutral & all packaging is made from recycled materials – and it's recyclable! βœ



πŸ’¨ Upgrade to the Vitae Glass 16" T.H.C Bong today for next-level smoothness & style! 🌿πŸ”₯

