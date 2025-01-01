🔥 Vitae Glass 16" T.H.C Bong (Triple Honey Comb) | Unmatched Smoothness 💨

Elevate your smoking experience with the Vitae Glass 16" T.H.C Bong, featuring a Triple Honeycomb Disc Perc and a sleek Hourglass Mouthpiece. This isn't just any straight tube – it's a game-changer in smoke filtration & cooling. 🌬️🔥



🌟 Key Features:

✔️ Triple Honeycomb Disc Percs – Maximum filtration for ultra-smooth hits 🌿💨.

✔️ Hourglass Mouthpiece – Built-in ice catcher for cool, crisp rips ❄️🔥.

✔️ Premium Quality – Crafted from 5mm laboratory-grade borosilicate glass for long-lasting durability 💎.

✔️ Reinforced 20mm Thick Base – Exceptional stability to prevent tipping 🏆.

✔️ Odor & Residue Resistant – Non-porous glass ensures a pure & clean smoking experience 🧼.

✔️ Perfect Size – 16" tall (40cm) | 14.5 fl oz (430ml) – ideal for all smokers 🚀.



🎁 What’s Included:

✔️ 1 x Tri-Comb Base 🔥

✔️ 1 x Hourglass Mouthpiece ❄️

✔️ 1 x Connector Ring (Color of Your Choice) 🎨

✔️ 1 x Leaf Bowl 🍁

✔️ 1 x Set of Cleaning Caps & Plugs 🧼

✔️ 1 x Custom Cut Foam Boxes for Safe Storage 📦



💰 Total Value: $270 – Exceptional Quality & Unbeatable Satisfaction! 🏆



💧 Water Level Guide:

✅ Fill the base 1-2 inches above the honeycomb percs for optimal smoke cooling & filtration 💨💦.



🌍 Eco-Friendly & Carbon Neutral ♻️

🌱 With every purchase, two trees are planted through Onetreeplanted.org 🌳.

📦 Shipping is carbon neutral & all packaging is made from recycled materials – and it's recyclable! ✅



💨 Upgrade to the Vitae Glass 16" T.H.C Bong today for next-level smoothness & style! 🌿🔥

