🔥 Vitae Glass 16" T.H.C Bong (Triple Honey Comb) | Unmatched Smoothness 💨
Elevate your smoking experience with the Vitae Glass 16" T.H.C Bong, featuring a Triple Honeycomb Disc Perc and a sleek Hourglass Mouthpiece. This isn't just any straight tube – it's a game-changer in smoke filtration & cooling. 🌬️🔥
🌟 Key Features:
✔️ Triple Honeycomb Disc Percs – Maximum filtration for ultra-smooth hits 🌿💨.
✔️ Hourglass Mouthpiece – Built-in ice catcher for cool, crisp rips ❄️🔥.
✔️ Premium Quality – Crafted from 5mm laboratory-grade borosilicate glass for long-lasting durability 💎.
✔️ Reinforced 20mm Thick Base – Exceptional stability to prevent tipping 🏆.
✔️ Odor & Residue Resistant – Non-porous glass ensures a pure & clean smoking experience 🧼.
✔️ Perfect Size – 16" tall (40cm) | 14.5 fl oz (430ml) – ideal for all smokers 🚀.
🎁 What’s Included:
✔️ 1 x Tri-Comb Base 🔥
✔️ 1 x Hourglass Mouthpiece ❄️
✔️ 1 x Connector Ring (Color of Your Choice) 🎨
✔️ 1 x Leaf Bowl 🍁
✔️ 1 x Set of Cleaning Caps & Plugs 🧼
✔️ 1 x Custom Cut Foam Boxes for Safe Storage 📦
💰 Total Value: $270 – Exceptional Quality & Unbeatable Satisfaction! 🏆
💧 Water Level Guide:
✅ Fill the base 1-2 inches above the honeycomb percs for optimal smoke cooling & filtration 💨💦.
🌍 Eco-Friendly & Carbon Neutral ♻️
🌱 With every purchase, two trees are planted through Onetreeplanted.org 🌳.
📦 Shipping is carbon neutral & all packaging is made from recycled materials – and it's recyclable! ✅
💨 Upgrade to the Vitae Glass 16" T.H.C Bong today for next-level smoothness & style! 🌿🔥
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
