About this product
Looking for some impressive dugout, but don't want to spend too much? This beautiful wood dugout with glass one hitter pipe will meet what you need. It comes with two rooms, one for your favor herb and one for the glass one hitter.
It’s a classic smoking accessory and it easy to use, just finely ground weed is packed into one side of the dugout. And Insert the one hitter pipe into the the filled weed dugout, and then picking up and light it up!
This wood dugout one hitter only 3.5 inches. It is convenient for you to carry in a pocket, backpack. Perfect for on the go. It makes a great gift for tokers, smokers!
Features:
Handcrafted Craftsmanship
Durable and Discreet
Unique magnet design
Enough space to store your goodies
Specifications
:Color: Black Walnut
Size: 2.4 x 1.0 x 3.5 inches
In the Box:
1 × Glass Tube
1 × Wood Storage Box Container
Category: One Hitter Dugout
Wood Dugout With Glass One Hitter Pipe
Discreetsmoker
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
