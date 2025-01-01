Looking for some impressive dugout, but don't want to spend too much? This beautiful wood dugout with glass one hitter pipe will meet what you need. It comes with two rooms, one for your favor herb and one for the glass one hitter.



It’s a classic smoking accessory and it easy to use, just finely ground weed is packed into one side of the dugout. And Insert the one hitter pipe into the the filled weed dugout, and then picking up and light it up!



This wood dugout one hitter only 3.5 inches. It is convenient for you to carry in a pocket, backpack. Perfect for on the go. It makes a great gift for tokers, smokers!



Features:

Handcrafted Craftsmanship

Durable and Discreet

Unique magnet design

Enough space to store your goodies



Specifications

:Color: Black Walnut

Size: 2.4 x 1.0 x 3.5 inches



In the Box:

1 × Glass Tube

1 × Wood Storage Box Container



Category: One Hitter Dugout

