⚡ XMAX QOMO Portable Electric Dab Rig
Compact Power Meets Flavorful Precision 💨
The XMAX QOMO is your go-to pocket-sized powerhouse for concentrates—built for smooth, flavorful hits on the go. Featuring a sleek ergonomic design, this portable e-rig fits perfectly in your hand while delivering high-performance dabs wherever you are. 🎯
🔍 Key Features:
💧 Detachable Water Bubbler – delivers cool, filtered vapor
🍯 Ceramic Cup Atomizer – ensures clean flavor and even heat
🛡️ Protective Glass Tube Chamber – stylish and safe
🔥 3 Voltage Settings:
• 536°F / 280°C
• 608°F / 320°C
• 662°F / 350°C
Perfect for dialing in your concentrate preference
🔋 1350mAh Rechargeable Battery – reliable power on the go
🧠 Combo Carb Cap & Dab Tool – smart design for effortless sessions
🎨 Color Options: Black or Blue
📦 In the Box:
1 x XMAX QOMO Portable Electric Dab Rig
1 x USB-C Charging Cable
1 x User Instruction Manual
XMAX QOMO Portable Electric Dab Rig
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
