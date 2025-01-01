About this product
⚙️ Yocan 3.0 Box Mod – Powerful, Compact & Customizable
Compatible with: 🧩 510 Tanks
The Yocan 3.0 Box Mod delivers powerful performance and customizability in a compact, feature-packed design. Perfect for users seeking versatility, style, and efficiency in their sessions.
🔋 Technical Specs
⚡ Variable Voltage: 1.8V to 4.2V
🔋 Battery Capacity: 650 mAh
📏 Size: 42mm x 31mm x 75mm
🔌 Charging: USB-C
🔥 Pre-Heat Function: 10 seconds
📺 Display: 1.93" OLED HD with animated interface
⬆️ Adjustable Height: up to 42mm
🔄 Adjustable Diameter: 11mm to 16mm
🎯 Functional Features
🧲 Magnetic 510 Adapter – Quick and secure cartridge connection
🪝 Built-in Hanging Hole – Ready for a lanyard for easy carrying
🧰 Pre-heat Mode – Ideal for prepping thick oils or cold starts
📦 Includes:
1 x Yocan 3.0 Box Mod
1 x Magnetic Ring
1 x Type-C Cable
1 x User Manual
🔒 Note: This product and all products on this site are intended and sold for legal purposes only.
Yocan Uni 3.0 Vaporizer
