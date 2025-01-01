🍷 Zenco Sommelier Tray – The Ultimate Dab Preparation & Serving Experience

Zenco drinkable vapor enthusiasts, relax and enjoy your dab experience when you use this serving tray to prepare & sip your dabs 💨✨.



It holds two sommelier sipping glasses 🍷 (or any other Zenco glass pieces), the Zenco vaporizer, two coils, and up to three cartridges. The Zenco Sommelier Tray has stainless steel handles 🏆 to make carrying everything you need for your session easy & safe.



🌟 Key Features:

✔️ Holds Two Sommelier Sipping Glasses 🍷 – Designed for sophisticated dab sipping.

✔️ Compatible with All Zenco Glass Pieces 🔄 – Seamlessly integrates with your setup.

✔️ Secure Storage 🔐 – Holds Zenco Vaporizer, Two Coils & Three Cartridges.

✔️ Stainless Steel Handles 🏆 – Easy & safe carrying.

✔️ Swab Jars for Clean & Dirty Swabs 🧼 – Keeps your setup fresh & organized.

✔️ ISO Pump Dispenser Included 💧 – For effortless cleaning & maintenance.

✔️ Stainless Posts Secure the Glass Sippers 🔄 – Prevents tipping & spills.

✔️ Premium Walnut Wood Base 🌳 – Elegant & durable design.

✔️ Tray Dimensions: 📏 16" x 10" Base | 3" Tall.

read more