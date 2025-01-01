About this product
🍷 Zenco Sommelier Tray – The Ultimate Dab Preparation & Serving Experience
Zenco drinkable vapor enthusiasts, relax and enjoy your dab experience when you use this serving tray to prepare & sip your dabs 💨✨.
It holds two sommelier sipping glasses 🍷 (or any other Zenco glass pieces), the Zenco vaporizer, two coils, and up to three cartridges. The Zenco Sommelier Tray has stainless steel handles 🏆 to make carrying everything you need for your session easy & safe.
🌟 Key Features:
✔️ Holds Two Sommelier Sipping Glasses 🍷 – Designed for sophisticated dab sipping.
✔️ Compatible with All Zenco Glass Pieces 🔄 – Seamlessly integrates with your setup.
✔️ Secure Storage 🔐 – Holds Zenco Vaporizer, Two Coils & Three Cartridges.
✔️ Stainless Steel Handles 🏆 – Easy & safe carrying.
✔️ Swab Jars for Clean & Dirty Swabs 🧼 – Keeps your setup fresh & organized.
✔️ ISO Pump Dispenser Included 💧 – For effortless cleaning & maintenance.
✔️ Stainless Posts Secure the Glass Sippers 🔄 – Prevents tipping & spills.
✔️ Premium Walnut Wood Base 🌳 – Elegant & durable design.
✔️ Tray Dimensions: 📏 16" x 10" Base | 3" Tall.
Zenco Vaporizer Double Sommelier Dab Sipping Glass Serving Tray with Handles for Drinkable Vapor
About this product
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
