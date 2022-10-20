a CBD-infused personal lubricant formulated to stimulate blood flow, boost sensitivity, relax vaginal muscles, and increase arousal and ease of orgasm.



It is formulated to stimulate blood flow, boost sensitivity, relax smooth muscles of the vaginal lining, increase arousal and ease of orgasm. You will feel a tingling sensation followed by a welcome warming, increased comfort that helps get the blood flowing and you in the mood.



Cinnamon Bark oil: stimulates passion, arousal, relaxation, and sensuality and is a natural female stimulant and the smell of cinnamon is sexually arousing to men. Just a small amount of cinnamon oil rubbed onto the nether regions is a powerful sexual stimulant.



Peppermint: Peppermint is known to heighten sexual stimulation, increases sensitivity of erogenous zones and magnifies sexual pleasure.



Ingredients:



CBD

Cassia

Cinnamon Bark Oil

Peppermint essential oil

MCT

Our recipes are cruelty free, vegan and third-party tested to make them safe and THC free. THC free is defined as undetectable at the lowest level which can be consistently detected using the proper scientific tools. Disobey products are not for use by persons under the age of 18. Products should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. If you have serious health concerns please consult a physician before using.