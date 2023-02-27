About this product
Crafted with the same care and precision as the rest of the items in the DC line, our healing salve is made from scratch and is infused with raw butters and botanicals, custom essential oil blends an of course our highest standard cannabis extract. The base of our balm is composed of five skin nourishing ingredients: Cocoa Butter, Beeswax, Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, & Vitamin E Oil. Additionally, our scented salves utilize therapeutic and natural essential oils to sooth aches and pains without an overwhelming fragrance.
About this brand
District Cannabis
To most growers, the flower they harvest is the end of the road. For us, it’s just the beginning.
Our mission is to grow more than the world’s best Cannabis. We’re growing a better world. One that’s more caring, compassionate, understanding, and informed.
Behind every Sour Diesel, Gelato Cake and Lemon Royale Flower is something bigger: our mission to create meaningful, positive change in the world.
To fight for equality within the industry and society. To give those in need access to the medicine they require. To change perceptions about this miraculous plant and the power it contains. To soothe and heal, without hurting Mother Earth.
Every day we learn a bit more about the unlimited potential cannabis holds, and there’s nothing we like more than sharing it with you. Because to us, cannabis is much more than a plant; it’s our chance to change the world, one person, one patient, one policy at a time.
