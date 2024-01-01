Banana Acai Mints Diamond Infused Pre-Roll Pack 2ct

by District Cannabis
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

Cross of Banana Punch x Acai Mints, bred by Tiki Madman. Palate of citrus, berries, gas, and wildflowers. Utilized for pain relief, relaxation, and stress reduction.
Diamonds are a joint’s best-friend. Combining our premium buds with potent, hand-crafted diamonds, our new infused pre-roll 2 packs come with two 0.5g pre-rolls and provide all the terpene and cannabinoid benefits of our premium flower with added potency from our house-made THCa-rich diamonds.

About this strain

Banana Acai Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana Punch and Acai Mints. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Banana Acai Mints is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Tiki Madman, the average price of Banana Acai Mints typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Banana Acai Mints’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Acai Mints, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

District Cannabis
As District aims to expand its recognition, we never want to forget our roots. It all started for us in the nation’s capital, and we hope to replicate the approachability that bonded us with the diverse mix of characters that make Washington, D.C., the vibrant city we are proud to represent.

Our family-owned business is one of the few vertically integrated cannabis companies in the DMV that isn’t a large MSO. Our goal is to offer quality medicine at an affordable price. However, we believe that cannabis can be both an essential medicine and an enjoyable experience. While we take the creation of our product seriously, once the hard part is over and the cannabis is ready to be packaged for market, we like to have a little fun.

We do not try to have the flashiest packaging or devise expensive tech gimmicks for our customers. Instead, we aim to provide a warm and friendly experience, like a hug from a loved one, a bowl of chicken noodle soup from your favorite neighbor, or the smell of your mom’s famous (at least to us) cinnamon rolls.

District Cannabis, The Nation’s Cannabis.
