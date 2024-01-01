About this product
Banana Acai Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana Punch and Acai Mints. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Banana Acai Mints is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Tiki Madman, the average price of Banana Acai Mints typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Banana Acai Mints’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Acai Mints, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
