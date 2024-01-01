Beach Cake #12 Flower 3.5g

Beach Cake #12 maintains the excellent bud structure and resin production of Beach Cake #7 but boasts a much more colorful look and complex profile. #12 holds on to the familiar gas notes on the palate while introducing strong grape-like notes with subtle touches of tropical mango and pineapple. A cerebral euphoria is balanced by a light body high which can help chronic anxiety; enjoy this delicious cultivar and its accompanying good mood at any time of day.

About this strain

Beach Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Triangle Kush and Florida Cake. This strain was phenohunted exclusively for Verano Reserve, a brand that handcrafts consistently elevated cannabis goods for every desire, taste, and comfort level. Beach Cake is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Beach Cake effects include tingly, aroused, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Beach Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Oni Seeds Co., Beach Cake features flavors like pear, orange, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Beach Cake typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Beach Cake is a vibrant, fragrant strain that is beautifully coated in trichomes that stick to your fingers, with hues of bright green, deep purple, and vibrant orange. It emanates sweet notes of citrus and deep, rich earth, with uplifting effects that fade to relaxation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Beach Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

To most growers, the flower they harvest is the end of the road. For us, it’s just the beginning.

Our mission is to grow more than the world’s best Cannabis. We’re growing a better world. One that’s more caring, compassionate, understanding, and informed.

Behind every Sour Diesel, Gelato Cake and Lemon Royale Flower is something bigger: our mission to create meaningful, positive change in the world.

To fight for equality within the industry and society. To give those in need access to the medicine they require. To change perceptions about this miraculous plant and the power it contains. To soothe and heal, without hurting Mother Earth.

Every day we learn a bit more about the unlimited potential cannabis holds, and there’s nothing we like more than sharing it with you. Because to us, cannabis is much more than a plant; it’s our chance to change the world, one person, one patient, one policy at a time.
