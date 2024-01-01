Blue Blockers Cured Shatter 1g

by District Cannabis
HybridTHC —CBD —
Cross of Jealousy x (Legend OG x White OG) by Swamp Boys Seeds that boasts a palate of gas and sweet, earthy notes. Provides an uplifting onset with heavy sedation; best used at night, suitable for novice or experienced consumers.
Made with premium cured buds, Cured Resin Shatter is a terpene rich, highly potent concentrate that delivers the strain specific effect and flavor profile of your favorite District Cannabis premium flowers. Shatter can be enjoyed in a vaporizer, dab rig, or sprinkled into your favorite pre-roll for a potency boost.

Blue Blockers is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry and Northern Lights. This strain is 80% indica and 20% sativa. Blue Blockers is named after the sunglasses that block blue light, which may help with insomnia and eye strain. Blue Blockers is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blue Blockers effects include feeling euphoric, sleepy, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blue Blockers when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and insomnia. Bred by District Cannabis, Blue Blockers features flavors like blueberry, berry, and pear. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Blue Blockers typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Blue Blockers is a potent and flavorful strain that can help you unwind and drift off to a peaceful sleep. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Blockers, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

District Cannabis
To most growers, the flower they harvest is the end of the road. For us, it’s just the beginning.

Our mission is to grow more than the world’s best Cannabis. We’re growing a better world. One that’s more caring, compassionate, understanding, and informed.

Behind every Sour Diesel, Gelato Cake and Lemon Royale Flower is something bigger: our mission to create meaningful, positive change in the world.

To fight for equality within the industry and society. To give those in need access to the medicine they require. To change perceptions about this miraculous plant and the power it contains. To soothe and heal, without hurting Mother Earth.

Every day we learn a bit more about the unlimited potential cannabis holds, and there’s nothing we like more than sharing it with you. Because to us, cannabis is much more than a plant; it’s our chance to change the world, one person, one patient, one policy at a time.
