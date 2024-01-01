About this product
About this strain
Blue Blockers is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry and Northern Lights. This strain is 80% indica and 20% sativa. Blue Blockers is named after the sunglasses that block blue light, which may help with insomnia and eye strain. Blue Blockers is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blue Blockers effects include feeling euphoric, sleepy, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blue Blockers when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and insomnia. Bred by District Cannabis, Blue Blockers features flavors like blueberry, berry, and pear. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Blue Blockers typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Blue Blockers is a potent and flavorful strain that can help you unwind and drift off to a peaceful sleep. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Blockers, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.