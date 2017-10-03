Blue Dream Pride Pre-Roll 1g

by District Cannabis
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

A classic cross of Blueberry and Haze by Yager Creek with a lingering palate of sweet blueberry pie. Blue Dream creates a balanced high: both relaxing the body and uplifting the mind, making it a great option for depression, chronic pain, and nausea. Good for day or night and any experience level.
1g Pre-roll with 10% of proceeds going to KBEC's Living Life Alternatives program. KBEC's Homeless Services serve to provide support to individuals and families facing homelessness. Through education, resources, empowerment, and life skills development, they aim to be the guiding light in ending homelessness for those they serve. Living Life Alternative's Program is the District of Columbia's first LGBTQ+ Low Barrier shelter serving homeless individuals of the LGBTQ+ community. The shelter provides case management services, job readiness training, life skills classes, psychosocial support, and health and wellness support.

About this strain

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depressionchronic pain, and nausea. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.




About this brand

District Cannabis
To most growers, the flower they harvest is the end of the road. For us, it’s just the beginning.

Our mission is to grow more than the world’s best Cannabis. We’re growing a better world. One that’s more caring, compassionate, understanding, and informed.

Behind every Sour Diesel, Gelato Cake and Lemon Royale Flower is something bigger: our mission to create meaningful, positive change in the world.

To fight for equality within the industry and society. To give those in need access to the medicine they require. To change perceptions about this miraculous plant and the power it contains. To soothe and heal, without hurting Mother Earth.

Every day we learn a bit more about the unlimited potential cannabis holds, and there’s nothing we like more than sharing it with you. Because to us, cannabis is much more than a plant; it’s our chance to change the world, one person, one patient, one policy at a time.
