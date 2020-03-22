Cherry Chem is a stunningly beautiful strain composed of a cross of Cherry Pie x Chem 2.0 that's flecked with deep purple and ochre tones. It offers a unique blend that layers tart cherry perfume over chemical laden astringent funk. This flower has a robust sweet flavor that lingers on the palate for hours on end. Cherry Chem is a relaxing strain that is unparalleled for sleep disorders and appetite stimulation.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Growing at the “Highest Standard” is much more than a slogan, it’s the never ending pursuit of quality and consistency. There are distinct characteristics that guide our pilgrimage, where we straddle the line of culture and chemistry to produce the best-in-class cannabis products. The aesthetic and aromatic qualities of a cut flower. The flavor profile of a decadent dessert. The yield of an agricultural crop. The purity and potency of a medicinal product. Sharing the culmination of our efforts is the ultimate reward, and we invite you to join our District and take part in the movement; WEED THE PEOPLE.
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and a free jar of CBD:THC gummies when you sign up ($49 value)!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.