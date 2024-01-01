About this product
Coco Chanel is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Gasoline and Cocomer Gelatti. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Coco Chanel is a sweet and fruity strain that has a hint of diesel and earthy notes. It also features a balanced high that delivers clear, calming, and uplifting effects. Coco Chanel is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Coco Chanel effects include feeling happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Coco Chanel when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and ADHD. Bred by ILLICIT, Coco Chanel features flavors like watermelon, grape, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Coco Chanel typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Coco Chanel has light green buds with lots of violet color throughout, heavy frost, and an even covering of orange hairs. It is a rare and delicious strain that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Coco Chanel, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.