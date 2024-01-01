Double Cross Flower 14g

by District Cannabis
IndicaTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Double Cross Flower 14g

About this product

An indica-dominant cross of Moonbow#73 and Faceoff OG from Archive Seedbank that delivers aromas of sweet citrus fruit accented by earthy spice. Best for experienced users, this heavy-hitter tests high in both THCa and total terpenes and is often utilized to ease arthritis or insomnia. High concentrations of Myrcene, Limonene, and Caryophyllene can be found in this cultivar.

About this strain

Double Cross is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Moonbow and Face Off OG. This strain is known to pack a serious medicinal punch, with a high THC content of around 28%. Double Cross may alleviate symptoms of fibromyalgia, arthritis, and chronic pain. Perfect for patients needing relief and rest. Double Cross is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Double Cross effects include relaxation, happiness, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Double Cross when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and headaches. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Double Cross features flavors like woody, spicy/herbal, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Double Cross typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’re looking for a potent and soothing indica strain with a complex flavor profile, Double Cross might be the one for you.If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Double Cross, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

To most growers, the flower they harvest is the end of the road. For us, it’s just the beginning.

Our mission is to grow more than the world’s best Cannabis. We’re growing a better world. One that’s more caring, compassionate, understanding, and informed.

Behind every Sour Diesel, Gelato Cake and Lemon Royale Flower is something bigger: our mission to create meaningful, positive change in the world.

To fight for equality within the industry and society. To give those in need access to the medicine they require. To change perceptions about this miraculous plant and the power it contains. To soothe and heal, without hurting Mother Earth.

Every day we learn a bit more about the unlimited potential cannabis holds, and there’s nothing we like more than sharing it with you. Because to us, cannabis is much more than a plant; it’s our chance to change the world, one person, one patient, one policy at a time.
