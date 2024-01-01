About this product
About this strain
Double Cross is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Moonbow and Face Off OG. This strain is known to pack a serious medicinal punch, with a high THC content of around 28%. Double Cross may alleviate symptoms of fibromyalgia, arthritis, and chronic pain. Perfect for patients needing relief and rest. Double Cross is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Double Cross effects include relaxation, happiness, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Double Cross when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and headaches. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Double Cross features flavors like woody, spicy/herbal, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Double Cross typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’re looking for a potent and soothing indica strain with a complex flavor profile, Double Cross might be the one for you.If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Double Cross, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.