About this product
A cross between Motor Breath 15 (Chemdawg x SFV OG) and Lemon G x Lemon Thai, Vapor Lock will coat your mouth with a deep flavored smoke and leave you blissfully numb. She expresses both her parents well, with hints of coconut and bubble gum peeking through gassy diesel and funky putridness. This strain is great for anxiety, appetite stumulation, and sleep disorders, and is recommended for patients with a higher tolerance due to its strength.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
District Cannabis
Growing at the “Highest Standard” is much more than a slogan, it’s the never ending pursuit of quality and consistency. There are distinct characteristics that guide our pilgrimage, where we straddle the line of culture and chemistry to produce the best-in-class cannabis products. The aesthetic and aromatic qualities of a cut flower. The flavor profile of a decadent dessert. The yield of an agricultural crop. The purity and potency of a medicinal product. Sharing the culmination of our efforts is the ultimate reward, and we invite you to join our District and take part in the movement; WEED THE PEOPLE.