Florida Wedding Shatter

by District Cannabis
HybridTHC —CBD —
  • Photo of Florida Wedding Shatter
About this product

A cross of Wedding Cake and Triangle Kush from Jungle Boys provides a sweet and fruity palate with a delectable cake flavor. This cultivar uplifts the mood with creative and giggly effects while deeply relaxing the body into a heavy couchlock. Best for nighttime and experienced consumers, this strain tests high in both THC and Myrcene and can help chronic pain and migraines.
--
Made with premium cured buds, Cured Resin Shatter is a terpene rich, highly potent concentrate that delivers the strain specific effect and flavor profile of your favorite District Cannabis premium flowers. Shatter can be enjoyed in a vaporizer, dab rig, or sprinkled into your favorite pre-roll for a potency boost.

About this strain

Florida Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Triangle Kush. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Florida Cake is a new strain that was introduced in the cannabis market a few months back, and it is gaining popularity throughout the globe, particularly in the United States of America. Florida Cake is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Florida Cake effects include feeling giggly, talkative, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Florida Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and lack of appetite. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Florida Cake features flavors like mango, blue cheese, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Florida Cake typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Florida Cake is a potent strain that can induce heavy couch-lock and sedation, so it is best enjoyed in the evening or at night. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Florida Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

District Cannabis
As District aims to expand its recognition, we never want to forget our roots. It all started for us in the nation’s capital, and we hope to replicate the approachability that bonded us with the diverse mix of characters that make Washington, D.C., the vibrant city we are proud to represent.

Our family-owned business is one of the few vertically integrated cannabis companies in the DMV that isn’t a large MSO. Our goal is to offer quality medicine at an affordable price. However, we believe that cannabis can be both an essential medicine and an enjoyable experience. While we take the creation of our product seriously, once the hard part is over and the cannabis is ready to be packaged for market, we like to have a little fun.

We do not try to have the flashiest packaging or devise expensive tech gimmicks for our customers. Instead, we aim to provide a warm and friendly experience, like a hug from a loved one, a bowl of chicken noodle soup from your favorite neighbor, or the smell of your mom’s famous (at least to us) cinnamon rolls.

District Cannabis, The Nation’s Cannabis.
