About this product
Our vaporizer cartridges are made with our highest standard distillate and infused with organic steam-distilled plant derived terpenes, which work synergistically with the cannabinoids in what is known as the ""entourage effect"".Available in classic strain profiles such as Granddaddy Purple and Cherry Pie, as well as in house creations like Bright Idea and Pina Limon! We seek to create specific meidcations that patients can use time and time again with standardized sensation, and using plant derived terpene blends and distilled cannabinoid isolates allos us to narrow the ""trial and error"" window for patients.
We also offer four different CBD ratio cartridges; 1:1, 2:1, 4:1 and 20:1
About this brand
District Cannabis
To most growers, the flower they harvest is the end of the road. For us, it’s just the beginning.
Our mission is to grow more than the world’s best Cannabis. We’re growing a better world. One that’s more caring, compassionate, understanding, and informed.
Behind every Sour Diesel, Gelato Cake and Lemon Royale Flower is something bigger: our mission to create meaningful, positive change in the world.
To fight for equality within the industry and society. To give those in need access to the medicine they require. To change perceptions about this miraculous plant and the power it contains. To soothe and heal, without hurting Mother Earth.
Every day we learn a bit more about the unlimited potential cannabis holds, and there’s nothing we like more than sharing it with you. Because to us, cannabis is much more than a plant; it’s our chance to change the world, one person, one patient, one policy at a time.
