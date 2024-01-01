Gelato Cake Cured Resin Cartridge 0.5g

by District Cannabis
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

A cross of Wedding Cake x Gelato 33, bred by Seedjunky Genetics. Palate of grapes, sweet kerosene, and cognac. Utilized for pain relief, stress reduction, and mood elevation. Good for anytime use and suitable for novice or experienced consumers
--
Made with premium cured buds, Cured Resin Carts are available in half and full gram of terpene rich, high potency concentrate. These carts are compatible with any 510 thread battery and a convenient way to enjoy your favorite District Cannabis flavor profile on the go.

About this strain

Gelato Cake is a potent indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing the creamy berry of Gelato #33 and the vanilla frosting of Wedding Cake. Part of the Cookie strain family, Gelato Cake is very popular across North America and beyond. Consumers should know that Gelato Cake is potent and is best for experienced users. Gelato Cake is known to cause full-body sedation which can last up to a few hours, so it's best to enjoy this strain before bed or during a relaxing night at home watching movies. Medical patients choose Gelato Cake for stimulating appetite and relieving stiffness, pain and stress. Growers choose to grow Gelato Cake for its creamy, berry, gassy and vanilla frosting aromas. Gelato Cake can be grown indoors and outdoors, with a flowering time of 8-9 weeks.

Gelato Cake Strain Highlights

  • Type: indica-dominant
  • Tastes like: berries and vanilla
  • Feels like: sedating
  • Flowering time: 8-9 weeks
About this brand

District Cannabis
To most growers, the flower they harvest is the end of the road. For us, it’s just the beginning.

Our mission is to grow more than the world’s best Cannabis. We’re growing a better world. One that’s more caring, compassionate, understanding, and informed.

Behind every Sour Diesel, Gelato Cake and Lemon Royale Flower is something bigger: our mission to create meaningful, positive change in the world.

To fight for equality within the industry and society. To give those in need access to the medicine they require. To change perceptions about this miraculous plant and the power it contains. To soothe and heal, without hurting Mother Earth.

Every day we learn a bit more about the unlimited potential cannabis holds, and there’s nothing we like more than sharing it with you. Because to us, cannabis is much more than a plant; it’s our chance to change the world, one person, one patient, one policy at a time.
