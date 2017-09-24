Jack Herer Cured Batter 3.5g

by District Cannabis
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Cross of Haze x Northern Lights #5 x Shiva Slunk from Yager Creek with a palate of mouthwatering oranges with hints of spice and pine. This classic sativa-dominant strain fills you with creativity and an uplifted, cerebral headspace. Suitable for all experience levels, this is the perfect daytime strain for enjoying nature or getting motivated, as well as aiding those with chronic fatigue, depression, and migraines.
Made with premium cured buds, Cured Resin Batter is a terpene rich, highly potent concentrate that delivers the strain specific effect and flavor profile of your favorite District Cannabis premium flowers. Batter can be enjoyed in a vaporizer, dab rig, or sprinkled into your favorite pre-roll for a potency boost.

About this strain

Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. Leafly reviewers tell us that Jack Herer’s effects include feeling energetic, creative, and uplifted. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative. Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency.

About this brand

District Cannabis
As District aims to expand its recognition, we never want to forget our roots. It all started for us in the nation’s capital, and we hope to replicate the approachability that bonded us with the diverse mix of characters that make Washington, D.C., the vibrant city we are proud to represent.

Our family-owned business is one of the few vertically integrated cannabis companies in the DMV that isn’t a large MSO. Our goal is to offer quality medicine at an affordable price. However, we believe that cannabis can be both an essential medicine and an enjoyable experience. While we take the creation of our product seriously, once the hard part is over and the cannabis is ready to be packaged for market, we like to have a little fun.

We do not try to have the flashiest packaging or devise expensive tech gimmicks for our customers. Instead, we aim to provide a warm and friendly experience, like a hug from a loved one, a bowl of chicken noodle soup from your favorite neighbor, or the smell of your mom’s famous (at least to us) cinnamon rolls.

District Cannabis, The Nation’s Cannabis.
