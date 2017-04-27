Khalifa Kush Cured Resin Sauce Cartridge 1g

by District Cannabis
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Bred for Wiz himself, this hybrid has top-secret genetics that provide a palate of citrusy fuel, cedar, and pine. Enjoyable at any time by novice or experienced users; Khalifa Kush provides a mellow body buzz and energetic, cerebral effects that leave you relaxed without sedation.
--
Our KK Cured Resin Sauce Vapes are processed directly from our premium indoor harvest in Washington, D.C. and are the perfect representation of our KK strain. Nothing added, nothing removed – made by using our unique full spectrum extraction process to deliver a true-to-strain dabbing experience in a cartridge, with full flavors and effects of the flower you know and love.

Khalifa Kush, also known as "KK," "Wiz Khalifa" "Kalifa Kush," and "Wiz Khalifa OG," is a hybrid weed strain that was bred specifically for the rap artist Wiz Khalifa. Khalifa Kush is 21% THC, making it an ideal weed strain for experienced consumers. Khalifa Kush is believed to descend from an unknown OG strain. The ‘real’ Khalifa Kush weed strain was originally unavailable to the public but has since been made available in limited amounts through select partners. Ideal for morning and daytime use, Khalifa Kush produces creative effects with an active cerebral high. Many cannabis consumers find the effects of Khalifa Kush to be similar to that of OG Kush. Khalifa Kush features flavors like velvety kush, pepper, sour lemon, and pine. Medical marijuana patients often choose this strain when dealing with mental stress or pain. The average price of 1/8 of Khalifa Kush flower ranges from $35-$50.

About this brand

To most growers, the flower they harvest is the end of the road. For us, it’s just the beginning.

Our mission is to grow more than the world’s best Cannabis. We’re growing a better world. One that’s more caring, compassionate, understanding, and informed.

Behind every Sour Diesel, Gelato Cake and Lemon Royale Flower is something bigger: our mission to create meaningful, positive change in the world.

To fight for equality within the industry and society. To give those in need access to the medicine they require. To change perceptions about this miraculous plant and the power it contains. To soothe and heal, without hurting Mother Earth.

Every day we learn a bit more about the unlimited potential cannabis holds, and there’s nothing we like more than sharing it with you. Because to us, cannabis is much more than a plant; it’s our chance to change the world, one person, one patient, one policy at a time.
