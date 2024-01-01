About this product
About this strain
Khalifa Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain, from the rapper Wiz Khalifa's Khalifa Kush brand. It's a cross of Khalifa Kush and The Menthol, selected by Wiz himself, and is the first official release from the KK brand. The inhale envelopes the palette with smooth, minty smoke that tastes of Kush creaminess, with hints of citrusy gas noticeable upon the exhale. The high is uplifting, active, and cerebral, without taking you over the top. Just like KK, it’s perfect for both day and night. The presentation features frosty, silver-green buds with touches of purple, giving it a unique look and feel. Similar to KK, its small calyxes/bracts make up a fine network of pistils with a heavy, silvery frosting of trichomes. It’s everything you love about KK, plus a minty fresh kick.