Khalifa Mints Cured Resin Sauce Cartridge 1g

by District Cannabis
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

The second strain in the Khalifa Kush line crosses KK with The Menthol, resulting in a palate of classic OG gas, creamy gelato and cool menthol. This cultivar combines the best of its parents, with an uplifting, cerebral yet relaxing and long-lasting high. Perfect for day or night and enjoyed by all levels of experience.
--
Our KK Cured Resin Sauce Vapes are processed directly from our premium indoor harvest in Washington, D.C. and are the perfect representation of our KK strain. Nothing added, nothing removed – made by using our unique full spectrum extraction process to deliver a true-to-strain dabbing experience in a cartridge, with full flavors and effects of the flower you know and love.

About this strain

Khalifa Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain, from the rapper Wiz Khalifa's Khalifa Kush brand. It's a cross of Khalifa Kush and The Menthol, selected by Wiz himself, and is the first official release from the KK brand. The inhale envelopes the palette with smooth, minty smoke that tastes of Kush creaminess, with hints of citrusy gas noticeable upon the exhale. The high is uplifting, active, and cerebral, without taking you over the top. Just like KK, it’s perfect for both day and night. The presentation features frosty, silver-green buds with touches of purple, giving it a unique look and feel. Similar to KK, its small calyxes/bracts make up a fine network of pistils with a heavy, silvery frosting of trichomes. It’s everything you love about KK, plus a minty fresh kick.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand District Cannabis
District Cannabis
Shop products
To most growers, the flower they harvest is the end of the road. For us, it’s just the beginning.

Our mission is to grow more than the world’s best Cannabis. We’re growing a better world. One that’s more caring, compassionate, understanding, and informed.

Behind every Sour Diesel, Gelato Cake and Lemon Royale Flower is something bigger: our mission to create meaningful, positive change in the world.

To fight for equality within the industry and society. To give those in need access to the medicine they require. To change perceptions about this miraculous plant and the power it contains. To soothe and heal, without hurting Mother Earth.

Every day we learn a bit more about the unlimited potential cannabis holds, and there’s nothing we like more than sharing it with you. Because to us, cannabis is much more than a plant; it’s our chance to change the world, one person, one patient, one policy at a time.
Notice a problem?Report this item