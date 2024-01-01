About this product
About this strain
Kill Shot is a hybrid weed strain that is a cross between Sunset Sherbert and Mike Larry. This strain is known for its potency and balanced effects. Kill Shot typically features a THC content ranging from 20% to 25%, making it a suitable choice for more experienced cannabis consumers. Its moderate to high potency ensures a robust and enjoyable experience. This strain is ideal for unwinding after a long day, enhancing mood, and fostering creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kill Shot when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and anxiety. Its balanced genetics offer both physical and mental relief. This strain is bred by Jungle Boys, and is known for its pungent and earthy flavors. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and calming properties. The average price of Kill Shot typically ranges from $12 to $16 per gram, making it a moderately priced strain in most markets. Kill Shot is the strain for those seeking a potent and well-rounded cannabis experience. If you've had the opportunity to experience 'Kill Shot,' please share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.