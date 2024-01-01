Kill Shot Live Resin Vape Cart 1g

by District Cannabis
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Cross of Sunset Sherbet and Mike Larry from Jungle Boys that fills the room with its sweet and earthy aroma with hints of gas. This potent strain provides a mellow sedating effect that eases chronic pain and piques the appetite. Best for night and experienced users.
--
Made with premium fresh frozen buds, Live Resin Vape Carts are available in half gram and one gram options, and are a terpene rich, high potency concentrate. These carts are compatible with any 510 thread battery and a convenient way to enjoy your favorite District Cannabis flavor profile on the go.

About this strain

Kill Shot is a hybrid weed strain that is a cross between Sunset Sherbert and Mike Larry. This strain is known for its potency and balanced effects. Kill Shot typically features a THC content ranging from 20% to 25%, making it a suitable choice for more experienced cannabis consumers. Its moderate to high potency ensures a robust and enjoyable experience. This strain is ideal for unwinding after a long day, enhancing mood, and fostering creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kill Shot when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and anxiety. Its balanced genetics offer both physical and mental relief. This strain is bred by Jungle Boys, and is known for its pungent and earthy flavors. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and calming properties. The average price of Kill Shot typically ranges from $12 to $16 per gram, making it a moderately priced strain in most markets. Kill Shot is the strain for those seeking a potent and well-rounded cannabis experience. If you've had the opportunity to experience 'Kill Shot,' please share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

District Cannabis
As District aims to expand its recognition, we never want to forget our roots. It all started for us in the nation’s capital, and we hope to replicate the approachability that bonded us with the diverse mix of characters that make Washington, D.C., the vibrant city we are proud to represent.

Our family-owned business is one of the few vertically integrated cannabis companies in the DMV that isn’t a large MSO. Our goal is to offer quality medicine at an affordable price. However, we believe that cannabis can be both an essential medicine and an enjoyable experience. While we take the creation of our product seriously, once the hard part is over and the cannabis is ready to be packaged for market, we like to have a little fun.

We do not try to have the flashiest packaging or devise expensive tech gimmicks for our customers. Instead, we aim to provide a warm and friendly experience, like a hug from a loved one, a bowl of chicken noodle soup from your favorite neighbor, or the smell of your mom’s famous (at least to us) cinnamon rolls.

District Cannabis, The Nation’s Cannabis.
