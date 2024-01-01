Layer Cake Hash-Infused Pre-Roll Pack 2ct

by District Cannabis
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

Cross of Wedding Cake x GMO x (Triangle Kush x Skunk#1) from Swamp Boys Seeds provides a floral palate with fruit accents. Suitable anytime, the uplifting, cerebral effects help with mood disorders. Best for experienced consumers due to high THC.
--
Level up your next sesh with our brand new hash-infused pre-rolls! Made with buds of our premium, family- grown flower, ground with precision, and infused with our strain-specific, house-made bubble hash to maximize the benefits of each strain's profile.

About this strain

Layer Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake, GMO, Triangle Kush, and Skunk. Layer Cake is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Layer Cake effects include relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Layer Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Swamp Boys Seeds, Layer Cake features flavors like vanilla, pungent, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Layer Cake typically ranges from $27–$50. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Layer Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


As District aims to expand its recognition, we never want to forget our roots. It all started for us in the nation’s capital, and we hope to replicate the approachability that bonded us with the diverse mix of characters that make Washington, D.C., the vibrant city we are proud to represent.

Our family-owned business is one of the few vertically integrated cannabis companies in the DMV that isn’t a large MSO. Our goal is to offer quality medicine at an affordable price. However, we believe that cannabis can be both an essential medicine and an enjoyable experience. While we take the creation of our product seriously, once the hard part is over and the cannabis is ready to be packaged for market, we like to have a little fun.

We do not try to have the flashiest packaging or devise expensive tech gimmicks for our customers. Instead, we aim to provide a warm and friendly experience, like a hug from a loved one, a bowl of chicken noodle soup from your favorite neighbor, or the smell of your mom’s famous (at least to us) cinnamon rolls.

District Cannabis, The Nation’s Cannabis.
