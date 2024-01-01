A cross of Oreoz x Jet Fuel Gelato, bred by Compound Genetics. Palate of citrus, cream, and kerosene gas. Utilized for pain relief, stress reduction, and mood elevation. Good for anytime use and suitable for novice or experienced consumers. -- Made with premium cured buds, Cured Resin Carts are one gram of terpene rich, high potency concentrate. These carts are compatible with any 510 thread battery and a convenient way to enjoy your favorite District Cannabis flavor profile on the go.
To most growers, the flower they harvest is the end of the road. For us, it’s just the beginning.
Our mission is to grow more than the world’s best Cannabis. We’re growing a better world. One that’s more caring, compassionate, understanding, and informed.
Behind every Sour Diesel, Gelato Cake and Lemon Royale Flower is something bigger: our mission to create meaningful, positive change in the world.
To fight for equality within the industry and society. To give those in need access to the medicine they require. To change perceptions about this miraculous plant and the power it contains. To soothe and heal, without hurting Mother Earth.
Every day we learn a bit more about the unlimited potential cannabis holds, and there’s nothing we like more than sharing it with you. Because to us, cannabis is much more than a plant; it’s our chance to change the world, one person, one patient, one policy at a time.