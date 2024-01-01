About this product
Lemon Royale Hash-Infused Quickies 5pk
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this strain
Lemon Royale is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Tree with a cross of GMO and Triangle Kush. This strain produces energizing effects that leave consumers feeling euphoric, inspired, and free from clouded thoughts. Medical marijuana patients choose Lemon Royale to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and fatigue. This strain tastes like its namesake, with bold lemon flavors bursting through gassy undertones. This strain was originally bred by Swamp Boy Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Lemon Royale before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
