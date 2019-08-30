District Cannabis
Mountain Temple Pre-Roll 0.5g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Mountain Temple effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Anxious
50% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
Nausea
50% of people say it helps with nausea
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!