About this product
Packaged in a 15ml bottle with spray top, our lubricant is made with infused MCT oil as well as extracts of calendula and comfrey, which aid in reducing skin inflammation. This product is great for women who suffer from conditions such as endometriosis, vulvodynia and vaginismus, as well as painful sexual intercourse after childbirth. This product can enhance arousal, sensation and natural lubrication. Because it is made with oil, this is not a latex-safe product- all condoms, diaphragms, and toys in use must be silicone.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
District Cannabis
To most growers, the flower they harvest is the end of the road. For us, it’s just the beginning.
Our mission is to grow more than the world’s best Cannabis. We’re growing a better world. One that’s more caring, compassionate, understanding, and informed.
Behind every Sour Diesel, Gelato Cake and Lemon Royale Flower is something bigger: our mission to create meaningful, positive change in the world.
To fight for equality within the industry and society. To give those in need access to the medicine they require. To change perceptions about this miraculous plant and the power it contains. To soothe and heal, without hurting Mother Earth.
Every day we learn a bit more about the unlimited potential cannabis holds, and there’s nothing we like more than sharing it with you. Because to us, cannabis is much more than a plant; it’s our chance to change the world, one person, one patient, one policy at a time.
Our mission is to grow more than the world’s best Cannabis. We’re growing a better world. One that’s more caring, compassionate, understanding, and informed.
Behind every Sour Diesel, Gelato Cake and Lemon Royale Flower is something bigger: our mission to create meaningful, positive change in the world.
To fight for equality within the industry and society. To give those in need access to the medicine they require. To change perceptions about this miraculous plant and the power it contains. To soothe and heal, without hurting Mother Earth.
Every day we learn a bit more about the unlimited potential cannabis holds, and there’s nothing we like more than sharing it with you. Because to us, cannabis is much more than a plant; it’s our chance to change the world, one person, one patient, one policy at a time.