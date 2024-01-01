Quickies | Banana Acai Mints | 0.35g mini joints 5pk

by District Cannabis
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Cross of Banana Punch x Acai Mints, bred by Tiki Madman. Palate of citrus, berries, gas, and wildflowers. Utilized for pain relief, relaxation, and stress reduction.
Your favorite District strains, now in a new 0.35g size. Designed for your on the go schedule, Quickies tins come with 5 mini-joints, perfectly sized for any time of day.

Banana Acai Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana Punch and Acai Mints. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Banana Acai Mints is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Tiki Madman, the average price of Banana Acai Mints typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Banana Acai Mints’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Acai Mints, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



District Cannabis
To most growers, the flower they harvest is the end of the road. For us, it’s just the beginning.

Our mission is to grow more than the world’s best Cannabis. We’re growing a better world. One that’s more caring, compassionate, understanding, and informed.

Behind every Sour Diesel, Gelato Cake and Lemon Royale Flower is something bigger: our mission to create meaningful, positive change in the world.

To fight for equality within the industry and society. To give those in need access to the medicine they require. To change perceptions about this miraculous plant and the power it contains. To soothe and heal, without hurting Mother Earth.

Every day we learn a bit more about the unlimited potential cannabis holds, and there’s nothing we like more than sharing it with you. Because to us, cannabis is much more than a plant; it’s our chance to change the world, one person, one patient, one policy at a time.
