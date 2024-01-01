A cross of Wedding Cake and Triangle Kush from Jungle Boys provides a sweet and fruity palate with a delectable cake flavor. This cultivar uplifts the mood with creative and giggly effects while deeply relaxing the body into a heavy couchlock. Best for nighttime and experienced consumers, this strain tests high in THC and total terpenes and can help chronic pain and migraines. -- Your favorite District strains, now in a new 0.35g size. Designed for your on the go schedule, Quickies tins come with 5 mini-joints, perfectly sized for any time of day.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
To most growers, the flower they harvest is the end of the road. For us, it’s just the beginning.
Our mission is to grow more than the world’s best Cannabis. We’re growing a better world. One that’s more caring, compassionate, understanding, and informed.
Behind every Sour Diesel, Gelato Cake and Lemon Royale Flower is something bigger: our mission to create meaningful, positive change in the world.
To fight for equality within the industry and society. To give those in need access to the medicine they require. To change perceptions about this miraculous plant and the power it contains. To soothe and heal, without hurting Mother Earth.
Every day we learn a bit more about the unlimited potential cannabis holds, and there’s nothing we like more than sharing it with you. Because to us, cannabis is much more than a plant; it’s our chance to change the world, one person, one patient, one policy at a time.