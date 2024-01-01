Rainbow Cheddar Cured Crumble 1g

by District Cannabis
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Cross of Cheese x Zkittles that provides a palate of tropical fruit and brie cheese. Good for day or night, this relaxing strain relieves body aches and uplifts the mind. Suitable for novices or experienced users.
--
Made with premium cured buds, Cured Resin Crumble is a terpene rich, highly potent concentrate that delivers the strain specific effect and flavor profile of your favorite District Cannabis premium flowers. Crumble can be enjoyed in a vaporizer, dab rig, or sprinkled into your favorite pre-roll for a potency boost.

About this strain

The Rainbow Cheddar weed strain is Zkittlez x Cheese project from Compound Genetics. Rainbow Cheddar strains are hybrids and can smell like a charcuterie plate mix of jellied tropical fruit and brie. Hybridization compounds each parent’s loudness. Rainbow Cheddar can most easily be found in new Compound crosses like Perzimmon (Rainbow Cheddar x GastroPop).

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand District Cannabis
District Cannabis
Shop products
To most growers, the flower they harvest is the end of the road. For us, it’s just the beginning.

Our mission is to grow more than the world’s best Cannabis. We’re growing a better world. One that’s more caring, compassionate, understanding, and informed.

Behind every Sour Diesel, Gelato Cake and Lemon Royale Flower is something bigger: our mission to create meaningful, positive change in the world.

To fight for equality within the industry and society. To give those in need access to the medicine they require. To change perceptions about this miraculous plant and the power it contains. To soothe and heal, without hurting Mother Earth.

Every day we learn a bit more about the unlimited potential cannabis holds, and there’s nothing we like more than sharing it with you. Because to us, cannabis is much more than a plant; it’s our chance to change the world, one person, one patient, one policy at a time.
Notice a problem?Report this item