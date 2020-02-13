Our vaporizer cartridges are made with our highest standard distillate and infused with organic steam-distilled plant derived terpenes, which work synergistically with the cannabinoids in what is known as the ""entourage effect"".Available in classic strain profiles such as Granddaddy Purple and Cherry Pie, as well as in house creations like Bright Idea and Pina Limon! We seek to create specific meidcations that patients can use time and time again with standardized sensation, and using plant derived terpene blends and distilled cannabinoid isolates allos us to narrow the ""trial and error"" window for patients.

We also offer four different CBD ratio cartridges; 1:1, 2:1, 4:1 and 20:1