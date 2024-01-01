White Runtz Pre-Roll Pack 6ct

Cross of Gelato x Zkittles from Compound Genetics with an irresistible sweet vanilla and peach taste and aroma. An evenly balanced hybrid that provides waves of tingly relaxation throughout the body while lifting the mood; a favorite for those suffering from muscle spasms or chronic stress and is suitable at any time by all experience levels.
Designed for the busy cannabis consumer, our pre-roll multi-packs come with six half gram joints, all rolled up and ready to go. Our pre-rolls are made with 100% flower, no trim or shake involved.

White Runtz is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato and Zkittlez. White Runtz produces long-lasting effects that are relaxing and tingly. This strain features a sweet flavor profile that coats your senses. White Runtz is noted for having striking white trichomes that make its buds look white like snow. Medical marijuana patients choose White Runtz to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety and stress.

To most growers, the flower they harvest is the end of the road. For us, it’s just the beginning.

Our mission is to grow more than the world’s best Cannabis. We’re growing a better world. One that’s more caring, compassionate, understanding, and informed.

Behind every Sour Diesel, Gelato Cake and Lemon Royale Flower is something bigger: our mission to create meaningful, positive change in the world.

To fight for equality within the industry and society. To give those in need access to the medicine they require. To change perceptions about this miraculous plant and the power it contains. To soothe and heal, without hurting Mother Earth.

Every day we learn a bit more about the unlimited potential cannabis holds, and there’s nothing we like more than sharing it with you. Because to us, cannabis is much more than a plant; it’s our chance to change the world, one person, one patient, one policy at a time.
