Yuzu Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

by District Cannabis
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
A potent cross of Gelato 33 x Lemon Lime from Archive Seedbank, this even hybrid delivers a pungent aroma of fruit and sour lemon. Good for daytime use, this strain will have you in fits of giggles while relaxing the body.
Made with premium fresh frozen buds, Live Resin Vape Carts are available in half gram and one gram options, and are a terpene rich, high potency concentrate. These carts are compatible with any 510 thread battery and a convenient way to enjoy your favorite District Cannabis flavor profile on the go.

Yuzu Purple is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, focused, and energetic. Yuzu Purple has 20% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Yuzu Purple, before let us know! Leave a review.

To most growers, the flower they harvest is the end of the road. For us, it’s just the beginning.

Our mission is to grow more than the world’s best Cannabis. We’re growing a better world. One that’s more caring, compassionate, understanding, and informed.

Behind every Sour Diesel, Gelato Cake and Lemon Royale Flower is something bigger: our mission to create meaningful, positive change in the world.

To fight for equality within the industry and society. To give those in need access to the medicine they require. To change perceptions about this miraculous plant and the power it contains. To soothe and heal, without hurting Mother Earth.

Every day we learn a bit more about the unlimited potential cannabis holds, and there’s nothing we like more than sharing it with you. Because to us, cannabis is much more than a plant; it’s our chance to change the world, one person, one patient, one policy at a time.
