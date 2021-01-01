Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand DMLift Inc.

DMLift Inc.

DM 016

Product rating:

About this product

Bottom airflow, ceramic coil, bottom fill cartridge, cartridge material is PCTG durable and environmentally friendly, flat mouthpiece, no leaks, no negative reaction to merchandise. This cartridge is for your patient/consumer looking for full flavor. The bottom airflow allows air to travel from bottom of the regulator to the top collecting the full flavor of the merchandise.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!