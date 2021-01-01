DMLift Inc.
DM 016
Product rating:
About this product
Bottom airflow, ceramic coil, bottom fill cartridge, cartridge material is PCTG durable and environmentally friendly, flat mouthpiece, no leaks, no negative reaction to merchandise. This cartridge is for your patient/consumer looking for full flavor. The bottom airflow allows air to travel from bottom of the regulator to the top collecting the full flavor of the merchandise.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!