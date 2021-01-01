DMLift Inc.
DM 023
About this product
Side bottom airflow, ceramic coil and centerpiece, adjustable oil intake, interchangeable mouthpiece, no leaks, no negative reaction with merchandise. This cartridge is for your patient/consumer who is your flavor master or strain connoisseur. The side bottom airflow is more selective by allowing air to travel through the middle to top of the regulator providing consistent flavor and heating to your merchandise sure to leave your patients/consumers satisfied.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!