Double Stuffed Sorbet slams your face and nose pallet instantly with her profound aroma and creamy taste, resulting in intense happiness, relaxation and euphoria. The Double Stuffed is a very strong, large yielding hybrid that grows fast producing frosty resin early in cultivation. Great buds for both indoor/outdoor cultivation, but especially great in greenhouse environments. A concentrate artists dream, due to the sheer amount of resin she produces.
Double Stuffed Sorbet from DNA Genetics is available in feminized seed form in packs of 5,10,15,20 and for 100 or more please contact our wholesale department.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
With over 20 years of experience in the cannabis industry, DNA Genetics has grown to become one of the most recognized and reputable Marijuana seed companies in the world.
Our passion and goal of providing the best genetics to growers and hash-makers has driven our success and we continue to live by that principle.
Our commitment to quality, consistency and customer satisfaction is at the core of our breeding program. Each variety has been carefully selected and tested to ensure we are providing you with the highest quality premium marijuana genetics.