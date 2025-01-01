The exceptional quality and profound effects of ReCon 2.0 stem directly from its legendary genetic lineage: a masterful cross between two renowned strains, LA Confidential and Cannadential. This pairing is a deliberate fusion, designed by our expert breeder team to combine some of the most sought-after traits in modern cannabis genetics.



LA Confidential, a powerful indica, was crowned High Times’ strain of the year in 2006, celebrated for its frostiness, skunky aroma, and high potency, promising full-body relaxation best enjoyed in the evening. Complementing this, Cannadential is a balanced hybrid known for its high THC and decent CBD levels, loaded with trichomes and an herbal taste that quickly made it a fan favorite. Its effects are stress-busting and pain-relieving, suiting any time of day.



The result of mixing these cultivars is an indica-dominant hybrid with a genetic composition of approximately 80% indica and 20% sativa. ReCon 2.0 maintains LA Confidential’s signature potency and deep relaxation, while Cannadential contributes its unique herbal flavor and some of its beneficial medicinal properties. This sophisticated blend ensures a robust plant with a classic indica structure, yet with a slightly more open and delicate growth habit than a pure indica, offering both impressive yields and a manageable cultivation experience.

