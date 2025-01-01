About this product
The exceptional quality and profound effects of ReCon 2.0 stem directly from its legendary genetic lineage: a masterful cross between two renowned strains, LA Confidential and Cannadential. This pairing is a deliberate fusion, designed by our expert breeder team to combine some of the most sought-after traits in modern cannabis genetics.
LA Confidential, a powerful indica, was crowned High Times’ strain of the year in 2006, celebrated for its frostiness, skunky aroma, and high potency, promising full-body relaxation best enjoyed in the evening. Complementing this, Cannadential is a balanced hybrid known for its high THC and decent CBD levels, loaded with trichomes and an herbal taste that quickly made it a fan favorite. Its effects are stress-busting and pain-relieving, suiting any time of day.
The result of mixing these cultivars is an indica-dominant hybrid with a genetic composition of approximately 80% indica and 20% sativa. ReCon 2.0 maintains LA Confidential’s signature potency and deep relaxation, while Cannadential contributes its unique herbal flavor and some of its beneficial medicinal properties. This sophisticated blend ensures a robust plant with a classic indica structure, yet with a slightly more open and delicate growth habit than a pure indica, offering both impressive yields and a manageable cultivation experience.
About this brand
DNA Genetics
With over 20 years of experience in the cannabis industry, DNA Genetics has grown to become one of the most recognized and reputable Marijuana seed companies in the world.
Our passion and goal of providing the best genetics to growers and hash-makers has driven our success and we continue to live by that principle.
Our commitment to quality, consistency and customer satisfaction is at the core of our breeding program. Each variety has been carefully selected and tested to ensure we are providing you with the highest quality premium marijuana genetics.
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004187
