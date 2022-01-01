About this product
Deliciously Flavored & Terpene enhanced beverage. Blended with high quality fast acting Nano Encapsulated Delta 8 which over conventional D8, Nano D8 absorbs into the body almost immediately. This translates to exponentially higher absorption rate into the body
and at the same time be able to feel the initial effects of the D8 in your body within 15 minutes and reaching peak 1 hour after initial intake.
Four Delicious Flavors
50 mg Active Nano Delta 8
Terpene Enhanced
Fast Acting
8.4 Fl oz (Per Bottle)
and at the same time be able to feel the initial effects of the D8 in your body within 15 minutes and reaching peak 1 hour after initial intake.
Four Delicious Flavors
50 mg Active Nano Delta 8
Terpene Enhanced
Fast Acting
8.4 Fl oz (Per Bottle)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Do Eight
The new Delta 8 Experience
Do Eight product line ups are unlike any other. Made with the highest quality standards. We take great pride in developing all of our products using industry leading processing technology. Do Eight products are created with our Nano Technology. What we offer in our line up is true Nano Encapsulation with particle sizes under 30 nm. This allows the body to uptake more than 95% of all ingested active concentration vs non nanotized products at only around 15%-20% uptake. Our products start to effect in few minutes vs a couple of hours. And are up to 3 times more effective at the same dosage.However we did not stop there, we also incorporated high qualitv terpenes in our beverages and edibles. Giving our customers the highest quality flavor profiles in order to further enhance their experience.
Do Eight product line ups are unlike any other. Made with the highest quality standards. We take great pride in developing all of our products using industry leading processing technology. Do Eight products are created with our Nano Technology. What we offer in our line up is true Nano Encapsulation with particle sizes under 30 nm. This allows the body to uptake more than 95% of all ingested active concentration vs non nanotized products at only around 15%-20% uptake. Our products start to effect in few minutes vs a couple of hours. And are up to 3 times more effective at the same dosage.However we did not stop there, we also incorporated high qualitv terpenes in our beverages and edibles. Giving our customers the highest quality flavor profiles in order to further enhance their experience.