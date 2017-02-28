Loading…
Logo for the brand Doc and Yeti Urban Farms

Doc and Yeti Urban Farms

Red Headed Stranger Shatter 1g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 15%CBD

Red Headed Stranger effects

Reported by real people like you
178 people told us about effects:
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
