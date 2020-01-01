 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Doc Patels CBD
Doc Patels CBD

Curated By Doctors

CBD Oil Tinctures
CBD Cream
CBD Muscle Gel
CBD Vegan Softgels
CBD Jojoba Oil Roller
At Doc Patels, we are passionate to help you find natural remedies towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle and alleviating everyday inevitable stresses. Our organic and high-quality Broad Spectrum CBD products are Curated By Doctors which means you can feel confident that what you’re using is clean and effective. Between our manufacturing partner and our in house team, we consist of 30 engineers, scientists (including 8 Ph.D’s, 2 MD’s, 2 MA’s), a Psychiatrist and a Dentist. Our CBD products are made from industrial hemp plants derived on American farms which produce 100% THC-FREE Broad Spectrum CBD products through our patented process.

United States