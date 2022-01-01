This single dose oral pain reliever will provide the anti-inflammatory relief needed to assist your horse in dealing with chronic or acute pain. HempFlavin is a Natural proprietary combination of over 20 flavonoids that have scientifically been studied to provide anti-inflammatory relief 30 times that of aspirin while also including a Cox 2 inhibiting pain blocker. These Natural, drug-free flavonoids in the oil can provide your horse immediate relief from aches and pain in 5 to 10 minutes. Review our studies to learn more about specific examples of the use of HempFlavin.