About this product
This single dose oral pain reliever will provide the anti-inflammatory relief needed to assist your horse in dealing with chronic or acute pain. HempFlavin is a Natural proprietary combination of over 20 flavonoids that have scientifically been studied to provide anti-inflammatory relief 30 times that of aspirin while also including a Cox 2 inhibiting pain blocker. These Natural, drug-free flavonoids in the oil can provide your horse immediate relief from aches and pain in 5 to 10 minutes. Review our studies to learn more about specific examples of the use of HempFlavin.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Doctor’s Hemp Solutions
Doctor’s Hemp Solutions is dedicated to helping the communities that we love and serve. Our team is comprised of veterans, pet owners, and ranchers who now use our products to improve the lives of others facing the same aches, pains, and challenges as we do in our daily lives. We carefully pick and choose our ingredients, ensuring that we only use organic hemp and strains that produce high-quality cannabinoids. Our products are made from patented formulas professionally developed by our team of pharmacists, physicians, and agricultural experts.