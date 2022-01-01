About this product
HempFlavin Liniment spray provides the post workout comfort and care needed to help manage muscle soreness and stiffness in your horse. There is no other liniment formula available that includes HempFlavin – a unique flavonoid combination which has been proven by scientific studies to reduce inflammation, provide anti-microbial benefits and provide overall relief. After a workout, long trail ride, or working cattle, even a spot treatment of the HempFlavin Liniment Spray will provide the relief your horse is seeking.
Doctor's Hemp Solutions
Doctor’s Hemp Solutions
Doctor’s Hemp Solutions is dedicated to helping the communities that we love and serve. Our team is comprised of veterans, pet owners, and ranchers who now use our products to improve the lives of others facing the same aches, pains, and challenges as we do in our daily lives. We carefully pick and choose our ingredients, ensuring that we only use organic hemp and strains that produce high-quality cannabinoids. Our products are made from patented formulas professionally developed by our team of pharmacists, physicians, and agricultural experts.