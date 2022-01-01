About this product
You know how important your feet are for walking. Ensure your horse has safe strong and secure hoofs by using HempFlavin Thrush. If your horse’s hooves are constantly resting in damp, wet, puddled pastures or paddocks you owe it to your horse to apply HempFlavin Thrush to its hooves. HempFlavin is a proprietary blend of unique flavonoids which have been proven by scientific studies to reduce inflammation, provide anti-microbial benefits, and instill overall relief. In your horse’s hoof, the combination of an antimicrobial agent to attack any bacteria sitting in the wet pasture and the anti-inflammatory relief provides for a hoof treatment only unique to HempFlavin Thrush.
Doctor’s Hemp Solutions is dedicated to helping the communities that we love and serve. Our team is comprised of veterans, pet owners, and ranchers who now use our products to improve the lives of others facing the same aches, pains, and challenges as we do in our daily lives. We carefully pick and choose our ingredients, ensuring that we only use organic hemp and strains that produce high-quality cannabinoids. Our products are made from patented formulas professionally developed by our team of pharmacists, physicians, and agricultural experts.