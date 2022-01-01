HEMPFLAVIN is made with the highest quality water soluble all-natural flavonoid oils. HEMPFLAVIN is formulated to be used for severe body aches, muscle soreness and other pain relief by creating a synergistic flavonoid response known as the “flavonoid entourage effect”. Flavonoids are compounds that occur naturally in fruits, grains and vegetables and are thought to provide health benefits through their antioxidative effects. Flavonoids are abundant in plants and are essential pigments for producing color and providing the natural protection for the plant from the sun and harmful environmental elements and disease. Researchers have similarly found that flavonoids promote a healthy lifestyle by providing, beneficial anti-inflammatory effects, helping regulate bodily function more efficiently, while assisting in protecting against everyday toxins. The flavonoids in HEMPFLAVIN include Cannflavin A, B, & C, Cannabisin A, B & C, quercetin, apigenin-7- and kaempferol. Studies have found that the flavonoids in HEMPFLAVIN have prominent anti-inflammatory action and may help augment the body’s antioxidant defense.